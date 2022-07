Climate change is causing destruction all around the world

Climate change is causing destruction all around the world. Heavy rains, Floods, Heatwaves, Wildfires and droughts, all are adding to the troubles of people. There seems to be no relief from this changing climate.

| Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 05:38 PM IST

