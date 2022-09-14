CM Arvind Kejriwal made a big announcement regarding electricity subsidy in Delhi

The Delhi government has decided that from October 1, only those people in the capital will be given cheap electricity, who will demand it. Now all consumers will be given the option to give up subsidy or continue to get free electricity from October 1.

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 02:15 PM IST

