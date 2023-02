videoDetails

Turkey-Syria Earthquake: 17-year-old boy Adnan comes out of Debris after 4 days

| Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 01:23 PM IST

21,000 people have died in Turkey and Syria Earthquake till now. Due to this, hopes of many people seem to be getting shattered, however, many miracles are also being seen. Watch the story of 17-year-old Adnan who came out alive from the debris even after 4 days.