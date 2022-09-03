CM Ashok Gehlot trapped by making controversial statement on rape!

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has once again given a controversial statement. He said that most of the rape cases are false. And by filing false cases on behalf of women, the image of the state is tarnished. BJP also became an attacker on this statement of CM Gehlot.

| Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 07:51 PM IST

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has once again given a controversial statement. He said that most of the rape cases are false. And by filing false cases on behalf of women, the image of the state is tarnished. BJP also became an attacker on this statement of CM Gehlot.