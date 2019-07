CM HD Kumaraswamy resigns after losing trust vote

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday lost the trust vote in the assembly, thus ending the 14-month rule of Congress-JDS coalition in the state. Kumaraswamy who had called for a trust vote after over a dozen Congress-JDS MLAs had rebelled, lost the confidence motion in the assembly by 99-105. Watch this video to know more.