CM Kejriwal and Sisodia will go on a two-day tour of Gujarat

CM Kejriwal will visit Gujarat on Monday. Manish Sisodia will also accompany Kejriwal on his two-day visit to Gujarat. Here Kejriwal will address rallies. This is his first political tour after the CBI raid.

| Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 05:19 PM IST

