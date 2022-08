CM Kejriwal calls an important meeting of AAP MLAs

Delhi CM Kejriwal has called an important meeting of AAP MLAs. Horse-trading of MLAs will be discussed in this meeting. Apart from this, there will also be a discussion about ED and CBI raid.

| Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 09:04 PM IST

