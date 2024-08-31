videoDetails

Major road accident took place in Jammu, Girl died

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 31, 2024, 02:38 PM IST

A major road accident has taken place in Kunjwani area of ​​Jammu. An 18-year-old girl died after a minibus overturned. While 8 people are injured. According to the information, this accident happened when a speeding minibus went out of control and overturned. An 18-year-old girl died and 8 others including 6 children were injured, who have been shifted to the Government Medical College of Jammu. CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced.