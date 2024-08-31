Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: Labour Murder in Dadri on suspicion of eating beef

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 31, 2024, 08:16 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: An angry mob in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri today beat a laborer to death. Villagers accused two garbage pickers of eating beef. And after this some people started beating them with sticks. The mob beat both of them so badly that one laborer died, while the other is injured. When Haryana Chief Minister Naib Saini was asked about this, he defended the attackers and said that beef is an issue related to people's sentiments and in such a situation who can stop the mob.

