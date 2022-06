CM Kejriwal Press Conference: Central government may arrest Manish Sisodia, says Kejriwal

CM Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference in which he said that he had come to know from very reliable sources that the central government was going to arrest Satyendra Jain in a fake case, and again got information from the same sources that in the next few days. In this, the central government is going to arrest Manish Sisodia as well, he also says that the center has asked all the investigating agencies to prepare a fake case against Manish Sisodia.