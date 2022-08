CM Kejriwal spread 'fake news', BJP made this big allegation

BJP accused CM Arvind Kejriwal that the debt on Delhi has increased in the AAP government. Apart from this, Manish Sisodia distributed contracts to his liquor mafia friends like Revdi.

| Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 02:46 PM IST

