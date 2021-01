CM Uddhav Thackeray will visit Pune today to take stock of the situation of Serum Institute

A massive fire broke out at the new plant of Pune's Serum Institute of India, due to which 5 people are reported dead. All the deceased are said to be working as laborers in the under-construction building. However, this has not affected the production of vaccines. Maharashtra CM, Uddhav Thackeray will visit Pune today to take stock of the situation. PM Modi also expressed grief over this matter.