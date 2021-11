CM Yogi Adityanath on a tour of Kanpur and Mathura

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections (up vidhansabha chunav) are near. In such a situation, all the parties are also engaged in election preparations. There has also been an increase in the programs of the visits of political parties. The CM of the state is constantly on state tours, he is inaugurating the development plans of the districts and laying the foundation stone. CM Yogi is on a tour of Kanpur and Mathura today.