Why is arrival of Maa Durga on palanquin during Navratri not auspicious?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 02, 2024, 04:42 PM IST
If we believe the scholars, the arrival of the mother on the palanquin also indicates that the cases of violence and hatred may increase in the world. At this time, the world is witnessing such a period of violence when many countries are fighting each other. It seems as if the world is standing on the brink of war. The pictures of Israel and Iran, Russia and Ukraine are pointing towards this. At the same time, the pictures of violence in Britain, Bangladesh and Manipur have also been no less disturbing. And if we believe the indications given by the scholars, will violence reach its peak in the coming days?

