videoDetails

Once again a conspiracy of Ghazwa-e-Hind in country?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 02, 2024, 06:20 PM IST

Once again a conspiracy of Ghazwa-e-Hind is being hatched in the country. It is not us but Union Minister Giriraj Singh who says this. While supporting the decision of Bareilly Court on Love Jihad, Giriraj Singh has linked it to the conspiracy to make India Ghazwa-e-Hind. Not only this, but he also questioned the sympathy being expressed in the country for the terrorists being killed in Lebanon. He has also supported feeding cow urine during Garba. Linking all these things, Giriraj Singh has pointed towards a new conspiracy of Ghazwa-e-Hind. At the same time, VHP leaders have now opened a separate front to ensure that no non-Hindu enters the Garba pandals of Navratri.