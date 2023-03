videoDetails

CM Yogi Adityanath targeted the opposition parties in UP Vidhansabha

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 11:21 PM IST

Speaking in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Yogi Adityanath said that when no issue is found, these people start shouting caste-caste. Didn't Raju Pal or Umesh Pal have any caste?