CM Yogi: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh rained on his own government

|Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 02:28 PM IST
BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh attacked his own government over the disarrangement in UP for tackling with flood.

