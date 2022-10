CM Yogi expresses grief over the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav, announces 3-day state mourning

| Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 02:53 PM IST

Reacting to the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that he was an important person associated with the socialist ideology. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav has passed away. He breathed his last today at the age of 82 at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.