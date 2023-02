videoDetails

CM Yogi says on Ramcharit Manas controversy, 'answer will be given when the time comes'

| Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 09:15 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has given his response regarding the statements of Swami Prasad Maurya and Akhilesh Yadav on the Ramcharit Manas controversy. The Chief Minister described Sanatan Dharma as the religion that does good for all. Along with this, he said on Ramcharit Manas controversy that this too will be answered when the time comes.