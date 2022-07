CM Yogi showers flowers on Kanwariyas during aerial inspection of Yatra

Today is the second Monday of Sawan. CM Yogi did aerial inspection of Kanwar Yatra. On this occasion, Chief Minister Yogi has showered flowers on the Kanwariyas from the helicopter.

| Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 05:19 PM IST

