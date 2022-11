CM Yogi takes stock of preparations for Dev Diwali

| Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 10:06 AM IST

On Dev Diwali, CM Yogi has congratulated the country and the people of the state. The city of Kashi has become illuminated and the fragrance of flowers has risen from Baba Vishwanath Dham. Yogi government is going to make a new record by lighting all the ghats of Varanasi with 10 lakh lamps.