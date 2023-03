videoDetails

CM Yogi's dig at opposition

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 11:01 PM IST

Speaking in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Yogi Adityanath said that in the year 2017 the size of the budget was three lakh 40 thousand crores and this year presented a budget of 6 lakh 90 thousand crores. Yogi Adityanath remembered Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.