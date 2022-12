videoDetails

CM Yogi's review meeting on Corona Crisis ends, advises to follow Covid Rules

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 01:48 PM IST

China's new variant BF.7 has entered in India.UP CM Yogi Adityanath held a review meeting regarding BF 7 Variant today. After the meeting, CM Yogi advised to follow Covid rules. Know what all he said.