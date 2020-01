CM's sensitive statement on death of children, said "there were more deaths during BJP"

After the continuous deaths of children in Kota of Rajasthan, BJP leaders came down on the roads and protested against this happening. Rajasthan's CM Ashok Gehlot gave a sensitive statement on the death of children. He said, "there were more deaths during BJP".