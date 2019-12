Cold rises in plains of the country, Delhi winter breaks 118 years record

Delhi's winter leaving no stone unturned in torturing Delhiites by it's coldest winds. Delhi winter breaks 118 years record. Today, early morning the temperature in Delhi has been recorded as the lowest i.e., 2.4-degree celsius. Today is the coldest day recorded of the season. This was first time cold waves for 14 consecutive days since 1901. #ColdestDayOfSeason #DelhiWinters #DelhiWeather #ZeeNews