Cold Wave 2023: coldest day of the season in Delhi today mercury drops to 1.8 degrees

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

Today is the coldest day of the season in Delhi. The mercury has dropped to 1.8 degrees in Delhi. Due to dense fog, many accidents are happening and people do not want to leave their homes.