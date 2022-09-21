हिन्दी
Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away at the age of 58
Updated:
Sep 21, 2022, 11:12 AM IST
Famous comedian and film actor Raju Srivastava has passed away. After a heart attack, he was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi, where he was undergoing treatment.
