हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Committee formed to frame security protocol for healthcare workers: Delhi Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister, Satyendar Jain informed that a total of 2375 positive cases have been reported in Delhi. He also said that a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Principal Health Secretary, to frame security protocol for healthcare workers. While speaking to ANI, he said, “A total of 2375 positive cases have been reported in Delhi as of now and out of these 128 were reported yesterday. Total 808 people have been recovered so far. The 128 cases were the case of ‘local spread’.

Apr 24, 2020, 15:32 PM IST

Latest Videos

Next
Video

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day