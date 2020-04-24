Committee formed to frame security protocol for healthcare workers: Delhi Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister, Satyendar Jain informed that a total of 2375 positive cases have been reported in Delhi. He also said that a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Principal Health Secretary, to frame security protocol for healthcare workers. While speaking to ANI, he said, “A total of 2375 positive cases have been reported in Delhi as of now and out of these 128 were reported yesterday. Total 808 people have been recovered so far. The 128 cases were the case of ‘local spread’.