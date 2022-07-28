Commonwealth Games 2022 to be inaugurated in a while

The Commonwealth Games are going to start in Birmingham, England from today. PV Sindhu and Manpreet Singh will be the flag bearers of the Indian contingent in the opening ceremony. On this occasion, Zee News is bringing special coverage straight from Birmingham.

| Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 09:54 PM IST

