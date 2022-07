Complaint filed against actor Ranveer Singh in nude photoshoot case

Actor Ranveer Singh has been constantly in the news for his nude photoshoot. Now Ranveer Singh is in trouble in this matter. A complaint has been registered against Ranveer Singh at Chembur Police Station in Mumbai.

| Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 08:54 PM IST

