Congress doesn't have strong leaders, depends on chocolatey faces: Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya took a swipe at Congress over Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's appointment as a general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh. He said that it is the dearth of strong leaders in the party which has made it dependent on "chocolatey" faces for 2019 Lok Sabha polls.