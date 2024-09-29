videoDetails
DNA: NRC in Jharkhand after Assam?
After implementing NRC in Assam, BJP's firebrand leader Himanta Biswa Sarma has now raised the demand to implement it in other states as well.. Jharkhand BJP's election co-in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma started arguing for implementing NRC citing the increasing Muslim population in Jharkhand.. CM Sarma also told the plan ahead of NRC.. If a person is unable to prove his Indian citizenship, then see what Himanta Biswa Sarma is planning to do with him.