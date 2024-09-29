Advertisement
DNA: NRC in Jharkhand after Assam?

Sonam|Updated: Sep 29, 2024, 03:22 AM IST
After implementing NRC in Assam, BJP's firebrand leader Himanta Biswa Sarma has now raised the demand to implement it in other states as well.. Jharkhand BJP's election co-in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma started arguing for implementing NRC citing the increasing Muslim population in Jharkhand.. CM Sarma also told the plan ahead of NRC.. If a person is unable to prove his Indian citizenship, then see what Himanta Biswa Sarma is planning to do with him.

