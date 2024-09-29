videoDetails

DNA: Mega Bulldozer Drive in Somnath

Sonam | Updated: Sep 29, 2024, 03:22 AM IST

Now the news is from Gujarat...where the biggest anti-encroachment action has been taken so far around the Somnath temple, one of the country's most revered Jyotirlingas...in which illegal houses, shops and religious buildings behind the Somnath temple have been demolished...This action started late at night...and continued till afternoon...during this, there were full arrangements to pacify any kind of protest...The purpose of this mega drive is to make Somnath city encroachment free...To achieve this objective, the biggest bulldozer action has been taken...How did it happen..see this report...