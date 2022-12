videoDetails

Congress Foundation Day: Rahul Gandhi replies to same T-shirt question, says, 'T-shirt is trending right now'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 11:58 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi was asked a question regarding wearing T-shirt in Delhi's winters. Responding to the T-shirt question, Rahul said, 'These days only T-shirts are in trend, if T-shirts don't work then we will see.'