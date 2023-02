videoDetails

Congress' leader Rahul Gandhi Makes big statement in Wayanad,says, 'Part of his speech was cut in Parliament'

| Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 09:39 AM IST

Congress' leader Rahul Gandhi made a big statement in Kerala's Wayanad. He said, 'Some parts of my statement sin Parliament were removed. Attacking PM Modi, he said, 'PM did not answer my questions'.