Congress MLA Nitesh Rane arrested for throwing mud on highway engineer

Maharashtra Police on Thursday Congress MLA Nitesh Rane arrested for throwing mud on highway engineer and tying him to a bridge on the Mumbai-Goa highway in Kankavali town of Sindhuburg district. The FIR against Rane and some of his supporters was filed under sec 353, 342, 332, 324, 323, 120(A), 147, 143, 504, 506.