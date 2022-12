videoDetails

Congress MP Ajay Rai Stands By His Statement on Smriti Irani and says, 'I will not apologize'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 12:48 PM IST

Congress MP Ajay Rai gave an objectionable statement on Smriti Irani. Ajay Rai still stands by his statement. Ajay Rai said, 'I will not apologize'