Congress MPs including Rahul Gandhi in custody

Many Congress MPs protesting against the central government created a ruckus on the road today, due to which the police took many MPs including Rahul Gandhi into custody. After being taken into custody, all of them were brought to Kingsway Camp, where all the leaders were seen sitting peacefully.

| Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 03:29 PM IST

