Congress Nationwide Protest: Shashi Tharoor takes a dig at Central Government

Congress has announced to protest against inflation and unemployment across the country. Special preparations are being made in this regard at the Congress headquarters in Delhi. In this matter, Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also takes a dig at Central Government.

| Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 05:09 PM IST

