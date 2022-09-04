NewsVideos

Congress once again attacked the issue of inflation, said- the government is insensitive about the issues of the people

Delhi News: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and many other party leaders will address the Halla Bol rally on inflation. It will include party workers from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh besides other parts of the country.

|Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 02:11 PM IST
