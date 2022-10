Congress : Political battle erupts ahead of Himachal Pradesh elections

| Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 08:55 AM IST

Political battle erupts ahead of Himachal Pradesh elections. Bharatiya Janata Party is facing a turmoil over ticket distribution. In BJP, Angry leaders are switching sides. In such a situation, Congress has taken a jibe at the BJP for giving tickets to parachute candidates. In response to this, BJP has described itself as a double engine party and Congress a trouble engine party.