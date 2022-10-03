NewsVideos

Congress President Election: Tension in party for President post?

|Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 11:43 AM IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi is in Karnataka for last 3 days. On Sunday, Rahul addressed a public meeting in Mysore. Whose video is going viral on social media.

All Videos

Indian Air Force will get new strength today
7:30
Indian Air Force will get new strength today
Day 8 of Navratri 2022: Tarot Prediction for 3 October | Know, lucky color, Tips
Day 8 of Navratri 2022: Tarot Prediction for 3 October | Know, lucky color, Tips
LCH Helicopter to join forces today
5:49
LCH Helicopter to join forces today
चेहरे की केयर के बावजूद, डार्क सर्कल और झुर्रियों से हैं परेशान
6:39
चेहरे की केयर के बावजूद, डार्क सर्कल और झुर्रियों से हैं परेशान
Mahakatha : मां ने की भगवान भोलेनाथ को पाने के लिए कठोर तपस्या, तब पड़ा महागौरी नाम.
3:6
Mahakatha : मां ने की भगवान भोलेनाथ को पाने के लिए कठोर तपस्या, तब पड़ा महागौरी नाम.

Trending Videos

7:30
Indian Air Force will get new strength today
Day 8 of Navratri 2022: Tarot Prediction for 3 October | Know, lucky color, Tips
5:49
LCH Helicopter to join forces today
6:39
चेहरे की केयर के बावजूद, डार्क सर्कल और झुर्रियों से हैं परेशान
3:6
Mahakatha : मां ने की भगवान भोलेनाथ को पाने के लिए कठोर तपस्या, तब पड़ा महागौरी नाम.
Bharat Jodo Yatra,rahul gandhi bharat jodo yatra,congress bharat jodo yatra,bharat jodo yatra congress,bharat jodo yatra news,Bharat Jodo Yatra live,bharat jodo yatra route,congress party bharat jodo yatra,bharat jodo yatra kya hai,bharat jodo yatra route map,bharat jodo yatra sonia gandhi,bharat jodo yatra rahul gandhi,bharat jodo yatra congress live,bharat jodo yatra launch,congress bharat jodo yatra route,congress election,President,Shashi Tharoor,Rain,