Congress President: Mallikarjun Kharge became the new President of Congress

|Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 03:26 PM IST
Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge has swept the high-stakes Congress presidential election by securing 7,897 of the total 9,385 votes polled.

