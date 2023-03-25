videoDetails

Congress Press Conference: Know What BJP says to Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 02:56 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi Press Conference: Rahul Gandhi appeared in front of the media for the first time after the end of the Parliament membership. Rahul Gandhi clarified in the press conference saying, "My speech given in the Parliament was deleted and later I wrote a letter to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and asked for an answer that some ministers lied about me that I sought help from foreign forces, But I haven't done any such thing.