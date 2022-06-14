NewsVideos

Congress Protest Against Rahul Gandhi's ED Questioning

Latest Hindi News: ED's interrogation of Rahul Gandhi is going on for the second day today in the National Herald Case. Rajashthan's CM Ashok Gehlot has targeted the government on the questioning of ED. Watch Latest News Updates on Zee News.

|Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 02:33 PM IST
Latest Hindi News: ED's interrogation of Rahul Gandhi is going on for the second day today in the National Herald Case. Rajashthan's CM Ashok Gehlot has targeted the government on the questioning of ED. Watch Latest News Updates on Zee News.

All Videos

BJP targets Congress in National Herald case
1:16
BJP targets Congress in National Herald case
BJP On Congress: satyagraha is being done on corruption - Sambit Patra
8:9
BJP On Congress: satyagraha is being done on corruption - Sambit Patra
National Herald Case: Why Congress furious over Rahul Gandhi's questioning
7:34
National Herald Case: Why Congress furious over Rahul Gandhi's questioning
Today is the second day of questioning of Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald Case.
9:47
Today is the second day of questioning of Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald Case.
National Herald Case: Harish Rawat were also taken into custody
7:36
National Herald Case: Harish Rawat were also taken into custody

Trending Videos

1:16
BJP targets Congress in National Herald case
8:9
BJP On Congress: satyagraha is being done on corruption - Sambit Patra
7:34
National Herald Case: Why Congress furious over Rahul Gandhi's questioning
9:47
Today is the second day of questioning of Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald Case.
7:36
National Herald Case: Harish Rawat were also taken into custody
Ashok Gehlot,ashok gehlot latest,ashok gehlot protest,National Herald case,ed summons rahul gandhi,ed summons sonia gandhi,Enforcement Directorate,congress ed,Rahul gandhi news,Congress march,rahul gandhi ed summons,national herald case explained,rahul gandhi national herald,Congress protest,what is national herald case,ED,Priyanka Gandhi,Zee News,rahul gandhi summoned,ed summons sonia gandhi and rahul gandhi,rahul gandhi summoned by ed,