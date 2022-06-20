Congress ruckus in Delhi, workers fiercely created ruckus

Agnipath Protest Update : Youth Congress workers protesting against the Agnipath scheme created a ruckus at Connaught Place in Delhi, tried to block the roads. Earlier, Youth Congress workers stopped the train at Tilak Bridge railway station in Delhi, however the force immediately removed them and started operating the trains.

| Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 02:48 PM IST

