Congress spokesperson Akhilesh Pratap Singh claimed 'Rahul Gandhi punished for speaking truth'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 08:20 PM IST

Attacking the BJP, Congress spokesperson Akhilesh Pratap Singh has said that Rahul Gandhi is being punished for speaking the truth and exposing the government's "black deeds", but Rahul will continue to speak the truth without fear.