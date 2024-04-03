Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: How did China tremble due to Taiwan earthquake?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 11:50 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
According to local time, the earthquake in Taiwan occurred at 8 am, when people started coming out of their homes. Earthquake of a few seconds caused huge damage to Taiwan, multi-storey buildings in many cities of Taiwan were heavily damaged.

All Videos

AAP leader Sanjay Singh meets Sunita Kejriwal
Play Icon13:25
AAP leader Sanjay Singh meets Sunita Kejriwal
DNA: Sanjay Singh's bail...how much relief for AAP?
Play Icon15:16
DNA: Sanjay Singh's bail...how much relief for AAP?
Sanjay Singh Released: AAP MP Sanjay Singh walks out of jail
Play Icon06:52
Sanjay Singh Released: AAP MP Sanjay Singh walks out of jail
Taal Thok Ke: Will Arvind Kejriwal Get Bail?
Play Icon43:02
Taal Thok Ke: Will Arvind Kejriwal Get Bail?
Viral Video: Groom's Car Decor Featuring Multi Flavours Of Chips, Takes The Internet By Storm
Play Icon00:14
Viral Video: Groom's Car Decor Featuring Multi Flavours Of Chips, Takes The Internet By Storm

Trending Videos

AAP leader Sanjay Singh meets Sunita Kejriwal
play icon13:25
AAP leader Sanjay Singh meets Sunita Kejriwal
DNA: Sanjay Singh's bail...how much relief for AAP?
play icon15:16
DNA: Sanjay Singh's bail...how much relief for AAP?
Sanjay Singh Released: AAP MP Sanjay Singh walks out of jail
play icon6:52
Sanjay Singh Released: AAP MP Sanjay Singh walks out of jail
Taal Thok Ke: Will Arvind Kejriwal Get Bail?
play icon43:2
Taal Thok Ke: Will Arvind Kejriwal Get Bail?
Viral Video: Groom's Car Decor Featuring Multi Flavours Of Chips, Takes The Internet By Storm
play icon0:14
Viral Video: Groom's Car Decor Featuring Multi Flavours Of Chips, Takes The Internet By Storm