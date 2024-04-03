Advertisement
DNA: Sanjay Singh's bail...how much relief for AAP?

Apr 03, 2024
AAP MP Sanjay Singh, accused in liquor scam, is in Tihar Jail today after getting bail from the Supreme Court. Today the petition to cancel the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal was heard in the Delhi High Court. During the hearing that lasted for about five hours, ED justified the arrest of CM Kejriwal. After hearing the arguments of both the parties, the High Court has reserved its decision.

Sanjay Singh Released: AAP MP Sanjay Singh walks out of jail
Sanjay Singh Released: AAP MP Sanjay Singh walks out of jail
Taal Thok Ke: Will Arvind Kejriwal Get Bail?
Taal Thok Ke: Will Arvind Kejriwal Get Bail?
Viral Video: Groom's Car Decor Featuring Multi Flavours Of Chips, Takes The Internet By Storm
Viral Video: Groom's Car Decor Featuring Multi Flavours Of Chips, Takes The Internet By Storm
Delhi HC Reserves Order on Kejriwal's Plea Challenging His Arrest
Delhi HC Reserves Order on Kejriwal's Plea Challenging His Arrest
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: ‘Attempt to disintegrate AAP before polls,’ says Kejriwal’s lawyer
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: ‘Attempt to disintegrate AAP before polls,’ says Kejriwal’s lawyer

