Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Tanashahi Macha Rakhi Hai': says AAP MP Sanjay Singh After Getting Released From Jail

Sonam|Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 11:54 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
AAP MP Sanjay Singh attacked BJP and said that the government wants to arrest Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Raghav Chadha. After Getting Released From Jail, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said 'Tanashahi Macha Rakhi Hai'.

All Videos

DNA: How did China tremble due to Taiwan earthquake?
Play Icon08:12
DNA: How did China tremble due to Taiwan earthquake?
AAP leader Sanjay Singh meets Sunita Kejriwal
Play Icon13:25
AAP leader Sanjay Singh meets Sunita Kejriwal
DNA: Sanjay Singh's bail...how much relief for AAP?
Play Icon15:16
DNA: Sanjay Singh's bail...how much relief for AAP?
Sanjay Singh Released: AAP MP Sanjay Singh walks out of jail
Play Icon06:52
Sanjay Singh Released: AAP MP Sanjay Singh walks out of jail
Taal Thok Ke: Will Arvind Kejriwal Get Bail?
Play Icon43:02
Taal Thok Ke: Will Arvind Kejriwal Get Bail?

Trending Videos

DNA: How did China tremble due to Taiwan earthquake?
play icon8:12
DNA: How did China tremble due to Taiwan earthquake?
AAP leader Sanjay Singh meets Sunita Kejriwal
play icon13:25
AAP leader Sanjay Singh meets Sunita Kejriwal
DNA: Sanjay Singh's bail...how much relief for AAP?
play icon15:16
DNA: Sanjay Singh's bail...how much relief for AAP?
Sanjay Singh Released: AAP MP Sanjay Singh walks out of jail
play icon6:52
Sanjay Singh Released: AAP MP Sanjay Singh walks out of jail
Taal Thok Ke: Will Arvind Kejriwal Get Bail?
play icon43:2
Taal Thok Ke: Will Arvind Kejriwal Get Bail?